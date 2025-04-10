Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | April 10, 2025

The Florida Panthers are back in action on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. They've already locked in a playoff spot and are fifth in the Eastern Conference, but Florida comes in with a 45-29-4 record. The Red Wings are entering the matchup clinging to dwindling playoff hopes. They're eight points back of the second wild card and just three ahead of the elimination line.
Detroit is not dealing with a lot of impactful injuries. The team is mostly healthy heading to Thursday's game. However, goalie Petr Mrazek is day-to-day and defenseman Erik Gustafsson has been ruled out.
Here's what the Red Wings' lineup should look like. This is subject to change before the 7:00 p.m. EDT puck drop.
Forwards:
- LW Alex DeBrincat - C Dylan Larkin - RW Patrick Kane
- LW Elmer Soderblom - C Marco Kasper - RW Lucas Raymond
- LW Jonatan Berggren - C J.T. Compher - RW Vladimir Tarasenko
- LW Michael Rasmussen - C Tyler Motte - RW Craig Smith
Defensive Pairs:
- Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
- Simon Edvinsson - Jeff Petry
- Albert Johansson - Justin Holl
Goalies:
- Cam Talbot
- Alex Lyon
Powerplay Units:
- Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, and Moritz Seider
- Jonatan Berggren, J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Simon Edvinsson
Penalty Kill Unit:
- J.T. Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider
- Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, and Justin Holl
The Wings' playoff pursuit suffered a huge setback with a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. They are on the road for the second straight game.
Odds for tonight's Red Wings game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Detroit Red Wings are underdogs against the Florida Panthers. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- The Florida Panthers are favored at -196 on the moneyline.
- The Detroit Red Wings are +155 to win.
- The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +128.
- The Wings are -158 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -130, and the under is +110.
After Thursday's clash, the Wings have just four games left in the season. Three of them, including the next one against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, are on the road.
They'll host the Dallas Stars on Monday before closing out with trips to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17.
