Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | March 27, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Detroit enters play at 33-32-6, clinging to its dwindling playoff hopes. At 37-28-5, the Senators possess the first wild card. The Wings are seven points back of them and three points back of a playoff spot, so tonight's game is crucial to both sides.

The Wings have two important injuries to contend with. Goalie Cam Talbot is out. So is goalie Petr Mrazek, so the netminding will be short on Thursday. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson and left wing Elmer Soderblom will also be inactive.

With that in mind, here's their expected lineup tonight. Note that it can change before puck drop at 7:00 pm EDT:

Forwards:

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Elmer Soderblom - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Craig Smith

Defensive Pairs:

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Jeff Petry Albert Johansson - Justin Holl

Goaltenders:

Sebastian Cossa Alex Lyon

Powerplay Lines:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Elmer Soderblom, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill Units:

JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Detroit is back at home after a disappointing road setback. They lost 5-2 to the Colorado Avalanche last time out.

Odds for tonight's Red Wings game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Detroit Red Wings are slight underdogs tonight against the Ottawa Senators. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

The Senators are -122 to win outright.

The Wings are -101 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Ottawa -1.5, which is +208.

Detroit is -249 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -118, and the under is -102.

After today, Detroit is going to have one more home game before they hit the road again. They'll host the Boston Bruins on March 29 at 8:00 pm EDT and close the two-game homestand.

The Red Wings are underdogs at home (Imagn)

Following those two games, the Wings have one road game before returning home for another two-game homestand. They'll visit the St. Louis Blues on April 1 at 8:00 pm EDT.

