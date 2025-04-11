  • home icon
Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | April 11, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 11, 2025 13:55 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Detroit Red Wings lines for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Credits: Imagn)

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road on Friday. Detroit is looking to snap a two-game skid that most recently saw them drop a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Since picking up a 2-1 win over the reigning Stanley Cup champs on Sunday, Detroit has fallen to the Montreal Canadiens, and most recently to the Panthers in a highly anticipated rematch.

Detroit won't be the only team on the ice tonight looking to swing momentum back their way. On the flip side, Tampa Bay will also be looking to bounce back from a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the week, which dropped them to just 2-3 over their last five.

While the Lightning have already clinched a playoff berth, Detroit is still in the running for a spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race despite facing an uphill battle.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Patrick Kane
  2. Michael Rasmussen - Marco Kasper - Lucas Raymond
  3. Jonatan Berggren - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko
  4. Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Craig Smith

Defense

  1. Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
  2. Simon Edvinsson - Jeff Petry
  3. Albert Johansson - Justin Holl

Goalies

  1. Petr Mrazek
  2. Cam Talbot

Powerplay

  1. Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider
  2. Jonatan Berggren, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill

  1. JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider
  2. Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for tonight's Red Wings vs Lightning game as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into Friday's game between the Red Wings and the Lightning, Tampa Bay is sitting as a pretty comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, Tampa Bay is a -298 favorite while on the flip side Detroit is a +240 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Tampa Bay is a -285 favorite while Detroit is a +230 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $285 bet on Tampa Bay as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while on the flip side a $100 bet on Detroit as the underdogs could win $230 in addition to the original bet.

Following this game, the Red Wings will host the Dallas Stars on Monday before hitting the road for a two-game stretch to close out the season. While on the road, the team will collide with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday before shifting their focus to the postseason.

