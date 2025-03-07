Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Washington Capitals | Mar. 7 2025

On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings will look to snap a four-game skid when they face off against the Washington Capitals. Since the NHL season restarted after the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, Detroit has posted a 2-5 record, dropping its record to 30-26-6. Most recently, the team suffered back-to-back losses to the Blue Jackets, as well as losses to the Hurricanes and the Utah Hockey Club.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are heading into the game with a two-game win streak, the most recent coming against the New York Rangers in a 3–2 win on the road.

Heading into the game, Detroit is ranked fifth in the Atlantic Division standings alongside the Montreal Canadiens, who also have 66 points. Both teams sit just one point behind the fourth-place Senators, who hold on to the second wild card spot in the East.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: * Indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - JT Compher - Patrick Kane Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Vladimir Tarasenko Jonatan Berggren - Tyler Motte - Carter Mazur*

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond Jonatan Berggren, JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Carter Mazur*, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider Tyler Motte, Marco Kasper, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Looking at the previous meeting between the Red Wings and the Capitals, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into Friday's game between the Red Wings and the Capitals, Washington may have the better record, but Detroit feels confident knowing it picked up a win in its first and only meeting of the season so far.

The two teams last collided in Detroit on Dec. 29, with Detroit picking up a 4–2 win that saw Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane score goals. Further, Alex DeBrincat flirted with a hat trick as he found the back of the net twice for Detroit.

Friday's game will be the second of three regular-season meetings between the two teams, with one more game scheduled for Mar. 18 in Washington.

However, before that, the Red Wings will head to Ottawa to play the Senators on Monday. The team will play the Sabres on Mar. 12, the Hurricanes on Mar. 14, and Vegas on Mar. 16 before meeting with the Capitals for their final game.

