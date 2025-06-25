Red Wings NHL Mock Draft 2025: Predicting Detroit's picks and potential steals

The Detroit Red Wings have missed the playoffs in nine straight years and are planning to be aggressive in the offseason to snap that streak.

The first chance Detroit can get to improve the roster is at the 2025 NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles. The Red Wings have nine total picks, including the 13th overall pick.

Red Wings NHL Mock Draft 2025

Round 1, Pick 13: Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden

Detroit will have some options at the 13th overall pick, but one player they have been heavily mocked to be is Victor Eklund, a Swedish right winger.

Trending

Eklund played in the men's league last season in Sweden and recorded 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points in 42 games. He will likely need another year before making the NHL in two years from now.

Round 2, Pick 44: Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer

With Detroit's second pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Red Wings take Matthew Gard, a centerman from Red Deer of the WHL.

Gard is a 6-foot-5 centerman who recorded 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 66 games. He projects to be a shutdown bottom-six forward but should have a good NHL career.

Round 3, Pick 75: Tommy Lafreniere, LW, Kamloops

Detroit has back-to-back picks in the third round and uses their first pick on a winger out of the WHL in Tommy Lafreniere.

Lafreniere had 56 points in 68 games.

Round 3, Pick 76: Brady Peddle, D, Waterloo

Detroit takes its first defenseman of the draft in Brady Peddle, who plays in the USHL for Waterloo.

Peddle is committed to Michigan State, and in the USHL, he recorded 3 goals and 7 assists in 62 games, but he can be a shutdown defenseman.

Round 4, Pick 119: Carlos Handel, D, Halifax

The Red Wings use back-to-back picks on a defenseman, selecting Carlos Handal out of the QMJHL.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman had 26 points in 52 games and is a solid offensive defenseman who also plays good defense.

Round 5, Pick 140: Patrik Kerkola, G, Kalpa Jr.

Goaltenders are always hard to project and develop, so most teams take one every draft.

The Red Wings use their fifth-round pick on Patrik Kerkola out of Kalpa Jr. in Finland.

Round 6, Pick 172: Ryan Miller, C, Portland

Detroit takes Ryan Miller, a center out of the WHL in the sixth round.

Miller recorded 31 points in 50 games, as his offense will need to take the next step to be an NHL player.

Round 7, Pick 204: Jett Lajoie, RW, Prince George

In the final rounds, NHL teams are trying to find a diamond in the rough and usually take players with one very good trait, and the hope is that they can develop the other parts of their game.

Lajoie recorded 14 goals in 67 games, and the hope is that he can produce more offense to be an NHL player.

Round 7, Pick 211: Joshua Glavin, D, Saginaw

The Red Wings' final pick is Joshua Glavin out of the OHL.

Glavin recorded 0 goals and 15 assists in 67 games, but is a physical defenseman as he had 97 penalty minutes last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama