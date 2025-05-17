The Toronto Maple Leafs' 2-0 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series with the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs has set up the Leafs for another date with destiny.

The Leafs will be playing their sixth Game 7 during the Core Four era and will be looking to finally exorcise the demons of Game 7s past for good.

During the aforementioned era, the Leafs are 0-5 in Game 7, falling three times to the Boston Bruins. But the Toronto Maple Leafs will be facing a different adversary this time around.

So, let’s revisit the Toronto Maple Leafs' abysmal Game 7 history as the team hopes to end the streak of misery.

Revisiting Maple Leafs' abysmal Game 7 history in playoffs during Core Four era

According to Statmuse, the Toronto Maple Leafs are 12-15 in Game 7s dating back to 1941.

Perhaps the most controversial Game 7 of all time came in 1993, when the non-call high stick on Doug Gilmour, courtesy of the Great One Wayne Gretzky, potentially cost a Maple Leafs-Canadiens final.

But fast forward to the Core Four era, and the Maple Leafs haven’t fared much better.

First round, Boston Bruins, 2018

During the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, a still novice Leafs team ran into a much more mature Boston Bruins team featuring Brad Marchand. The Leafs lost the game 7-4 to end their playoff run that spring.

First round, Boston Bruins, 2019

For the second year in a row, the Leafs found themselves locked in a Game 7 with their longtime division rivals. This time, the game was a blowout, with the Leafs losing 5-1.

First round, Montreal Canadiens, 2021

This game is perhaps the worst on the list. Toronto had built up a 3-1 series lead during the bubble playoffs of 2021. Toronto looked poised to make it to the Conference Final in the all-Canadian division.

However, the Leafs would blow the lead, dropping a gut-wrenching Game 7 3-1 on home ice.

First round, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2022

Toronto was back in a Game 7 situation in the first round the following spring. This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced the Buds en route to their third starting Stanley Cup Final appearance.

First round, Boston Bruins, 2024

David Pastrnak ended the Leafs' playoffs hopes last spring with an OT winner in Game 7 - Source: Imagn

The last time the Leafs were in a Game 7 situation, they faced Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins. The Leafs had clawed their way back in the series after going down 3-2. Toronto had lost Auston Matthews and William Nylander at various points in the series but managed to hang tough.

Game 7 went down to the wire with David Pastrnak ending Toronto’s hopes that spring with an overtime winner.

Toronto will play Game 7 on Sunday night against Brad Marchand and the Panthers in a relatively unique situation. A win sends the Buds to the Conference Final for the first time since 2002.

After their convincing in Game 6, it looks like Game 7 could finally go the Leafs’ way in the Core Four era.

