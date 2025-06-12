$1.7B franchise joins Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets in pursuit of 3x Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews: NHL Rumors

Jonathan Toews is receiving attention from several NHL teams as he considers a return next season. The Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are all reportedly interested in signing him. He has not played since stepping away due to health issues in 2023, but recent reports suggest he is ready to come back.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said Toews is looking at three or four serious options. He added that the center was fully committed to returning when the news first came out.

"To possibly sign him," LeBrun said on Wednesday, via TSN's "OverDrive." " Yeah, what I know is that, you know, when the news first got out a couple weeks ago, he was 100% committed to coming back. I mean, the agent for Jonathan says is one exploring.

"But what's happened here over the last couple of days is that person has shortened the list of three or four serious possibilities for Jonathan Toews."

LeBrun added that the Avalanche, which is worth $1.7 billion (according to Forbes), could be one of those teams, although he did not confirm all of them.

"I don't know what all the things are on there, but I do not want to beg for one of them," LeBrun said. "Beyond that, I think it's possible Colorado is potentially one of them, but I don't know all of them."

One of the strongest links is to the Winnipeg Jets, as Toews is from Winnipeg and may want to finish his career at home. The Jets are also a strong team, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2024-25. According to Elite Prospects, Toews is open to signing with them and may take a low-cost deal to make it happen.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are also interested as they are looking to change the team’s chemistry after another early playoff exit. Adding a player like Toews could help, having won three Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy. His experience is valuable to a team that has struggled in the postseason.

Colorado is a new name in the mix. It won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and is still a strong team. Toews could join them in a depth role, adding leadership without taking on too much pressure.

Jonathan Toews' agent Pat Brisson's statement

In May, NHL reporter Tracey Myers shared that Jonathan Toews is planning to return to the NHL, according to his agent Pat Brisson.

"Yes, 100 percent," Brisson said, via NHL.com. "Johnny is feeling great and we're moving forward."

Toews is a free agent, and he last played for the Chicago Blackhawks in April 2023. Since then, he has focused on recovering from health issues, like Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and long COVID.

