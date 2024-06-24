"Always finds a loophole to exploit" - NHL analyst names intriguing trade partner who could make a run for Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is one of the top players expected to be traded this summer. Although Marner has a full no-movement clause, insiders expect him to be traded, and one insider links him to an intriguing trade partner.

Shayna Goldman of the Athletic reported that the Vegas Golden Knights are interested in Marner. Although Vegas is right near the salary cap, Goldman believes the Golden Knights can make the cap space work.

Although Vegas doesn't have the cap space to make the trade work, Goldman believes the Golden Knights will be able to find a loophole to make the trade work.

"Right now, Vegas can’t afford Marner and his $10.9 million cap hit. But no worries there — management always finds a loophole to exploit or a salary to ditch, even when it means moving a solid player for nothing but cap space in return," Goldman reported.

Marner has one year left on his contract, which pays him $10.9 million. The winger will likely sign a contract extension and will likely get an increase in his pay.

Vegas currently has just over $6 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. But, in a trade, the Golden Knights could move Shea Theodore, who makes $5.2 million, as well as goalie Logan Thompson, who makes under $800,000.

However, Goldman expects Vegas to make the salary cap work if they do end up trading for Marner.

Toronto could re-sign Mitch Marner

Although Mitch Marner has been the subject of trade rumors this summer, it has been reported that the Maple Leafs could also re-sign him.

TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger went on TSN 1050 radio and revealed that Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving prefers to re-sign than trade Marner.

“Are we so sure Toronto doesn’t want to extend Mitch? I’m not. I think Treliving would rather extend [Marner] than trade. But they’re not having those discussions yet either. It’s still early; it’s very premature across the board,” Dreger said.

With free agency beginning on July 1, it is expected that a Marner trade will take place around that time if Toronto decides to trade the forward. Last season, Marner scored 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games.