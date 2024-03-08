Blackhawks' Nick Foligno weighs in on team's decision to trade Anthony Beauvillier to Predators

Nashville Predators have completed their latest coupe in signing Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 26-year-old Canadian forward has registered four goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances this season for the Blackhawks before securing a move to the Nashville Predators.

Nick Foligno weighed in on Beauvillier being traded to Predators. While talking to Blackhawks insider Charlier Roumeliotis, he said:

"It's tough. For a guy that came in on a short time, he really made his impact on the group. He's a great guy, great player."

Foligno added how valuable an addition the forward will be for the Predators and if he'd miss the partnership he shared with Beauvillier. He added:

"He's going to have an awesome opportunity in Nashville. We're going to miss him."

While Anthony Beauvillier's move to the Predators seems like a good addition to the Nashville Predators, it has to be taken under consideration that problems are going to multiply for bottom of the table Chicago Blackhawks.

What was the trade package for Anthony Beauvillier?

Anthony Beauvillier is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with the Islanders on Sept. 1, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Beauvillier, who since joined the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks has struggled to find his feet contributing 14 points over the last season.

According to Frank Seravalli on X, the trade between the Blackhawks and Predators is reportedly consisting of Anthony Beavillier signing for the Predators whereas the Blackhawks receive a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Predators will surely have a plan to utilize the forward as they seem destined to make the playoffs this season given they hold the second wild card. As for the Chicago Blackhawks, a loss of this magnitude should be a difficult situation to deal with, bearing in mind they are sitting at the rock bottom of their division.

The Predators host the Blue Jackets on Saturday as the latter try to get off the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks host the Washington Capitals, a team currently sitting fifth in the Metropolitan Division, giving their best to make it to the knockout stages.