Boston Bruins land both Nikita Zadoro and Elias Lindholm in free agency deals: Report

The Boston Bruins finished one point behind the eventual Stanley Cup Final champions in the regular season. They ended up losing to that team in the second round of the playoffs, so a focus this offseason will be taking that next step to ensure they're better than the Florida Panthers in 2024. That includes making some splash free-agent signings.

Per reports, the Bruins have completed the deals for Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm. Defenseman and center, respectively, are spots the Bruins want to upgrade, and they've looked to address that in free agency.

"Boston lands both Lindholm and Zadorov"

As free agency slowly begins, teams spend a lot of time looking into potential options. If they do the research, it likely means they at least initially have a strong desire to sign them for the upcoming season.

That seems to be the case with Zadorov and Lindholm since Seravelli noted that they'd done a "significant" amount of research on both players.

NHL insider predicts Boston Bruins to land two star free agents

Not only are the Boston Bruins looking into both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, but one top NHL insider has already predicted that they will sign the two players.

Elliotte Friedman, one of the most renowned hockey reporters, gave his thoughts on where several players will end up this offseason. Zadorov he predicted would land with the Bruins, though he didn't guess as to how long and for how much.

Elias Lindholm lands with the Boston Bruins

He said the same for Lindholm, also omitting any predictions for the star player. Those are the only two players he predicted to Boston, but it makes sense. Signing even one of these players will be expensive, let alone both of them.

However, the Bruins seem ready to spend and they have a need to surpass the Florida Panthers in talent so that they don't finish behind them and lose to them in the playoffs again next year.

