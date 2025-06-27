Canadiens trade rumors: Insider claims Habs inquired Stars about Jason Robertson earlier this month

Jason Robertson is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Stars and will become a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Speculation about a potential trade surfaced following the Stars’ third straight Western Conference Final loss, fueled by their constrained salary cap and Robertson’s looming contract negotiations.

The Stars’ acquisition of Mikko Rantanen and extensions for players like Matt Duchene have further tightened their cap space, sparking trade rumors.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Montreal Canadiens, who are actively seeking a center, inquired about Robertson earlier this month.

Pagnotta noted that the Canadiens are considering trading their 16th and 17th overall draft picks, either together or separately, not necessarily to move up in the draft but to acquire quality assets to bolster their roster.

"The Canadiens, as I mentioned, active with respect to Noah Dobson, but they're also dangling the 16th and 17th overall picks. There's a possibility they move both. There's a possibility they move one. If they do, it's not necessarily to move up in the draft," Pagnotta said.

"I know they had some discussions with Dallas earlier this month. There's all this Jason Robertson talk. I don't think it got anywhere, but that's kind of in the ballpark of what they're looking at right now," he added.

According to recent reports, the Dallas Stars are leaning toward keeping Jason Robertson. The Stars tested the trade market earlier, but are now focused on negotiating an extension with Robertson's agent.

If the demands are reasonable, the Stars are likely to retain him; otherwise, trade talks could resurface.

Montreal Canadiens willing to trade high picks for top forward

The Montreal Canadiens are actively seeking to enhance their lineup, with a priority on adding a top-six forward, particularly a second- or third-line center.

GM Kent Hughes is reportedly pursuing various strategies to strengthen the forward group, with a strong emphasis on improving the center position.

"I’m hearing across the league: Habs GM Kent Hughes is leaving no stone unturned in surveying the forward market and trying to line up potential trade scenarios for this week and perhaps into the summer," via NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Canadiens, who possess the 16th and 17th overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, are open to trading these assets to acquire a high-caliber center.

