Canadiens Trade Rumors: Insider claims Habs are ready to give up draft capital, future prospects for "immediate help" 

The Montreal Canadiens are planning to make moves this summer. According to insider David Pagnotta, they are open to trading some of their draft picks and future prospects to add help right away. Pagnotta shared this during last night’s episode of "The Latest" with Kate Pettersen.

Pagnotta said the team wants to get more physical and tougher to play against. One of their top goals is to find a second-line center in the 24-26 age range.

"(Montreal management) acknowledged that they want to be a little more physical," Pagnotta said. "They want to be a little beefier in this lineup, and the 2C position is a priority for this club in the offseason. They're going to try to find somebody in that early-to-mid-20s range that can fit with the rest of this core.

"They've got a lot of cap space to play with this summer," he added. "Money is not going to be an issue, and they're willing to move some of their draft capital and prospects to get immediate help."

The Canadiens made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2021. They clinched the final Wild Card spot in the East but lost to the Washington Capitals in five games. Still, the team sees this as progress.

Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton said the season was a big step, but more work is needed.

"There’s a lot of benefits from what the players were able to do this season but we’re certainly not done,” Gorton said Monday via NHL.com. "There’s a lot to do here."

Montreal saw strong performances from several young players. Lane Hutson led all NHL rookies with 66 points. Goalie Sam Montembeault played 62 games and finished with a .902 save percentage. Cole Caufield stayed healthy all season and scored 37 goals. Captain Nick Suzuki led the team with 89 points, which included 30 goals and a plus- rating of 19.

Canadiens face roster changes and eye trades ahead of busy offseason

The Canadiens will have roster spots to fill as veteran defenseman David Savard has retired. Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta could also leave in free agency.

Montreal holds nine picks in the first four rounds of this year’s draft. That gives them trade flexibility. The team is also watching Kirby Dach closely. He was expected to be the second-line center but missed time with injury. He last played in February and scored 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games.

The Canadiens were the last team to qualify for the playoffs. Now, the team wants to improve its size, compete level and other areas to keep moving forward.

