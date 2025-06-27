Elliotte Friedman shoots down 'crazy' Golden Knights trade rumors around William Karlsson & Hertl; claims other big moves still on the horizon

Elliotte Friedman said that the rumors about the Vegas Golden Knights trading William Karlsson or Tomas Hertl are not true. Speaking on the Friday's "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," he called the rumors “crazy” and said he would be shocked if either player gets traded.

Ad

"There were some crazy rumors that came out about them this week," Friedman said. "I've learned there's no absolutes, but I would really be shocked if they traded William Karlsson. I’d also be really shocked if they traded Tomas Hertl."

Friedman also said he doesn’t expect Ivan Barbashev to be moved, even though he had earlier heard mixed signals.

Ad

Trending

Karlsson had a decent 2024–25 season, finishing with 29 points and a +17 rating in 53 games. In the playoffs, he had six points in 11 games. He played well against the Edmonton Oilers, especially in Game 3, with a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating.

Similarly, Hertl also had a good regular season, scoring 61 points, including 32 goals. He started the playoffs strong but went scoreless in the second round. Even then, he has remained an important part of Vegas' offense.

Ad

Friedman said there could still be some changes. He mentioned that Nic Hague’s name has come up in trade talks. Nicolas Roy is also drawing attention from other teams. There is some uncertainty around Alex Pietrangelo. The team has also shown interest in defensemen like Bowen Byram and Rasmus Andersson, but nothing is confirmed.

Vegas recently brought back Reilly Smith and Brandon Saad. Both players signed new deals, reportedly below market value. Friedman said players are willing to stay in Vegas because of the no-state tax and the team’s strong chance to win. He added that Jack Eichel wants to win and will be eligible for a new deal next year.

Ad

"So, the Golden Knights have a lot of balls in the air," Friedman added. "We’ll see what some of these other guys do, but Vegas is definitely a team to watch. Especially since I’m getting big pushback on the Karlssons, Hertls and Barbashevs of the world being available."

The Golden Knights lost in the 2025 playoffs to the Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights were knocked out of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers. They lost in five games, and their only win came in Game 4.

Ad

Vegas finished first in the Pacific Division with a 50–22–10 record. They have reached the second round in five of their seven playoff appearances. In 2023, they won their first Stanley Cup championship.

Vegas has six picks in the 2025 draft. And the team faces some decisions in the coming free agency. Elliotte Friedman said big trades are unlikely, but the Golden Knights are still expected to make some changes. So, now all eyes will be on what those changes are going to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama