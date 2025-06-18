Evan Bouchard expected to bag staggering 8-figure deal, per insider; updates on Connor McDavid-Oilers contract talks

Evan Bouchard is expected to sign a big new contract soon. NHL insider David Pagnotta said the Oilers will restart talks with him this week in what will likely be an eight-figure deal.

"Evan Bouchard also needs a new contract," Pagnotta said. "Those talks will also pick up this week. He’ll crack 8 figures on his next deal."

Bouchard had a strong season in 2024–25. He scored 67 points in the regular season, with 14 goals and 53 assists. In the playoffs, he added 23 points in 22 games. This is not limited to just the 2025 playoffs; even in the Oilers' 2024 playoff run, Bouchard scored 32 points. This season, he has played over 26 minutes per game, and his work on the power play has helped the team.

Talks with forward Trent Frederic will also begin anew. The Oilers and Frederic’s camp delayed negotiations during the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor McDavid’s contract is also a topic. He can sign an extension starting July 1st. Pagnotta said there are no issues expected with McDavid’s new deal.

"And then there’s Connor McDavid, who’s eligible to sign an extension July 1; there appear to be no concerns over getting that big ticket deal done." Pagnotta added.

McDavid had another great season. He finished with 100 points in the regular season, scoring 26 goals and adding 74 assists. In the playoffs, he had 33 points in 23 games. That included 26 assists and 7 goals.

The Oilers made it back to the Stanley Cup Final this year. But they lost in six games to the Florida Panthers. It was their second straight Final loss to Florida, following their defeat in Game 7 last year.

Edmonton defeated the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars to reach the Final. However, they could not stay strong against the Panthers and succumbed to the pressure in six games.

Edmonton now has big choices to make. Their offseason moves will play a big role in how the team performs next year.

Connor McDavid talked about the Oilers' loss to the Panthers

Connor McDavid said the Florida Panthers' forecheck gave the Oilers trouble. He said they stayed on top of Edmonton all game. Edmonton could not progress the puck up the ice with control.

"We lost to a really good team... They’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason." McDavid said. "Their forecheck was great, and they tilted the rink... We kept trying the same thing over and over again, banging our heads against the wall. Credit to them, they played well.”

Connor McDavid said Florida made it hard for Edmonton to build momentum. They were able to score just one goal in Game 6, which was in the last five minutes of the game.

About the author Ankit Kumar



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



Know More

