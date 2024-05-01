Hurricanes' Rod Brind’Amour reportedly weighing his future with franchise amid contract extension talks

As the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate their 6-3 win over the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the future of head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

The team has been doing well under Brind'Amour’s guidance; however, contract extension talks appear to have stalled, leading to speculation about his future with the franchise.

Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Brind'Amour has led the Hurricanes to six consecutive playoff appearances.

The team has advanced to the conference finals twice during his tenure, and Rod was awarded the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year in 2021.

However, with his three-year contract signed in June 2021 set to expire and no extension in sight, rumors have begun to circulate about other teams expressing interest in the highly sought-after coach.

The Seattle Kraken, led by Brind'Amour's former teammate and general manager Ron Francis, are reportedly preparing a substantial offer following the firing of head coach Dave Hakstol.

Other struggling teams with deep pockets, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, may also be interested in Brind'Amour's services should they part ways with their current coaching staff.

While other franchises may be willing to offer more lucrative deals, Brind’Amour's decision may be influenced by factors beyond financial compensation.

In Carolina, he has had significant input in personnel decisions and has deep personal connections to the area, having lived there for 24 years and played most of his career, winning a Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes.

The Brind’Amour family, including his son Brooks who plays for the Junior Hurricanes program, and his other son Skyler who plays for the Charlotte Checkers in the Florida Panthers organization, are well-established in the community.

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon's comments about Rod Brind’Amour's contract extension

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon provided an optimistic update on contract extension talks with head coach Rod Brind’Amour, stating:

"I think it's all but done," he said in an interview with the News & Observer. Dundon said GM Don Waddell and Brind'Amour are finalizing the negotiations, noting "I don't think there's anything there."

The Hurricanes owner indicated he has approved virtually everything requested so far, saying

"I said OK to almost everything they've asked me for," Dundon added. "They are simply tying up the final details during the team's playoff run.

Waddell declined to comment, while Brind’Amour said,

"It's in Tom's hands," via text message to News & Observer.

As the Hurricanes prepare for their second-round series against the New York Rangers, the uncertainty surrounding Rod's future adds an extra layer of intrigue to the team's postseason run.