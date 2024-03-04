Is Alex Wennberg playing tonight? Kraken coach hints at possible trade for Seattle star

Seattle Kraken fans were left concerned after forward Alex Wennberg was not seen during the team's morning skate. However, recent reports have come out claiming coach Dave Hakstol has announced that Wennberg would not be playing in Monday's game against the Calgary Flames.

The update first arrived from NHL insider Salim Nadim Valji, who posted on X:

"Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol told media this morning that Alex Wennberg won't play vs #Flames because of 'trade-related issues.' He didn't comment further."

Expand Tweet

In his statement, Hakstol said on Monday via Seattle Times:

“He’s out with some trade-related issues. He will not be available tonight.”

Wennberg's absence raised eyebrows, especially considering his pending unrestricted free-agent status and the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

With just 22 games left in the regular season and the Kraken's playoff hopes dwindling, Wennberg's potential trade has become a topic of discussion among NHL insiders. Several playoff contenders, including the New York Rangers, have been linked to the Swede, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his situation.

In his statement, coach Hakstol remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Wennberg's absence.

“Our focus is on taking care of our own business,” Hakstol said.

However, the implications of Wennberg's situation extend beyond tonight's game, as his potential departure could have significant ramifications for the Kraken's roster and playoff aspirations.

More insights on Alex Wennberg's situation

Alex Wennberg, who signed with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent in 2021, has been a consistent presence in the lineup, missing just two regular-season games in the team's short franchise history. His offensive contributions, including nine goals and 16 assists this season, have been valuable for the team.

As a pending unrestricted free agent with a modified no-trade clause, Wennberg's future hangs in the balance. His skill set and experience make him an attractive target for potential suitors.

Selected 14th overall in the 2013 NHL draft, Wennberg has compiled an impressive career resume, tallying 90 goals and 330 points in 693 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and Kraken. His versatility and scoring ability add depth to any lineup, making him a good asset in the trade market.

As the Kraken navigate the final stretch of the NHL season, trailing behind in the playoff race, decisions regarding Wennberg's future will shape the team's direction moving forward.