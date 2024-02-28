Jake Guentzel trade rumors: Insider believes Vegas Golden Knights will take a swing at landing 'biggest player available'

Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins has emerged as the most talked about names heading into the March 8 trade deadline, with multiple teams vying to bring the talented winger on board.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who need some help up front following the injuries to key players Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, have emerged as a potential suitor for him.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, Vegas is one of the teams interested in Jake Guentzel.

He mentioned that if the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for young pros, the Golden Knights have some promising young players in the AHL or on the borderline of the AHL, making it hard to ignore the possibility that the Golden Knights will take the swing of landing the biggest player available.

Friedman said (Via NHL Trade Alert):

"Elliotte believes Vegas is one of the teams in on Guentzel. Says if Pittsburgh is looking for young pros Vegas has AHL/borderline AHL pros. I just find it very hard to think Vegas is not going to take a swing at the biggest player available."

During a Hockey Night in Canada segment on Saturday, Friedman stated that after the Penguins' loss to the LA Kings on Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement night last week, discussions about Guentzel intensified within the organization.

Aside from the Golden Knights, the insider named the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes as teams that have expressed interest in the winger.

Guentzel, 29, is a pending free agent and will have his $6 million AAV contract expire this summer. It remains to be seen if the Golden Knights will strike the deal or if there's another twist in Guenztel's trade saga.

What's next for Jake Guentzel and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Guentzel has been in impressive form for the Penguins this season. He leads the club in scoring after Sidney Crosby (60 points), with 52 points through 22 goals and 30 assists.

Meanwhile, the Penguins have had a tough season so far, as they have failed to find consistency throughout the campaign. They are currently sitting second to last in the Metro Division.

However, despite their position in the division, the Penguins have a good shot at making the playoffs, as they are nine points behind the second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning in the wild card standings from the East.