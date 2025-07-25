Maple Leafs Mock Trade: Bobby McCann makes way for Bryan Rust and $4,500,000 veteran

There could be a possible trade scenario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Toronto sending Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, Nicholas Robertson, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh. In return, Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen would join the Leafs.

Ad

NHL insider Nick Alberga discussed the scenario on The Leafs Nation's "Mock Trade Madness" on Friday. Alberga said it's a high price, mostly for Rust. Heinen, who is signed on a $4,500,000 contract, is a solid player, but not the main part of the deal.

"That is a pretty hefty price tag to get pretty much essentially Bryan Rust unless you're a big Danton Heinen guy." Alberga said. [21:57]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rust (31 goals and 34 assists in 71 games in 2024-25) - known for his speed and scoring ability - has averaged approximately 25 goals over the last six seasons. He has played a top-six role for many seasons and has 203 goals in 638 games. Whereas Heinen scored nine goals and added 20 assists in 79 games last season. He plays a steady bottom-six role and provides a solid two-way play.

On the other hand, McMann also had a strong year with 20 goals and 14 assists in 74 games. Jarnkrok played fewer games (just 19) due to injury and had 7 points. Robertson added 15 goals in 69 games, as he continues to develop as a scoring winger.

Ad

The trade idea focuses on adding experienced forwards to the Maple Leafs. Rust brings top-line skill, and Heinen gives depth and versatility. But the Leafs would have to give up young players and future picks, which is unlikely to happen.

Cowan is also looking for a Maple Leafs roster spot

Easton Cowan is eyeing a place with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2025-26 season. However, based on his performance in training camp, there is a scenario in which he could be assigned to the AHL (with the Toronto Marlies).

Ad

"I have a chance to get a job, so that’s up to me to go out there and show what I can do and play my game," Cowan said, via NHL.com.

Cowan is now focused on adding strength and improving his puck control.

"I’m just worried about myself," Cowan said. "I have a chance to get a job, so that’s up to me to go out there."

The Maple Leafs have open spots in their lineup, and this gives Cowan a real chance to make the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama