Maple Leafs, Oilers, Red Wings among big teams eyeing $60,000,000 Panthers star as free-agency looms: NHL Rumors

Big name NHL teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings have their eyes on Florida Panthers star defenseman Aaron Ekblad as free agency looms, per NHL insider David Pagnotta.

Ekblad is in the final year of his eight-year, $60 million deal with Florida. Pagnotta said there’s a wide gap between the Panthers’ offer and Ekblad’s contract demands. If the two sides can’t come to terms, the veteran blueliner is expected to test the open market.

"The Maple Leafs (Oilers, Red Wings) are among the teams expected to have interest in Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad if he hits free agency this summer.The 29-year-old (1x Cup Champion) has recorded 380 points in 732 career games with Florida since being selected first overall in 2014. Good potential fit?" Pagnotta said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

All three clubs are looking to bolster their defense corps this offseason. Adding Ekblad would be a major boost.

He has spent his entire 11-year NHL career in Florida after being selected in the 2014 draft. In 732 career NHL games, Ekblad has recorded 380 points from the blueline. He also won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2023-24.

For now, the Panthers' blue liner has his sights set on another Stanley Cup as the Panthers and the Oilers are tied 2-2 in the Final series.

David Pagnotta reveals why Panthers' Aaron Ekblad may test free agency

According to David Pagnotta, the Panthers and Ekblad have been engaged in contract negotiations since last year, but they have been unable to reach an agreement on the terms.

"It certainly sounds like Ekblad is going to test the market. They've had conversations going back to last off-season, going back to this time last year to try and see if they could lock him in. They haven't been able to figure that out...” Pagnotta said. (per NHL.com)

The main sticking point appears to be the annual average value (AAV) of Ekblad's contract. The Panthers reportedly want to sign him for around $6 million per year, while Ekblad is currently earning $7.5 million AAV.

This difference in expectations has made it challenging for the two parties to find common ground, leading Pagnotta to believe that Ekblad may test the free agent market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama