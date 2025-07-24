  • home icon
  NHL analyst expects Maple Leafs to pursue Connor McDavid in 2026 free agency as list of 'interested' team rises to 10

NHL analyst expects Maple Leafs to pursue Connor McDavid in 2026 free agency as list of 'interested' team rises to 10

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:29 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid’s 2026 free agency draws interest from Leafs & others (Source: Imagn)

Connor McDavid may become a free agent in 2026, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to show interest in that eventuality. His contract with the Edmonton Oilers ends after the 2025–26 season, and if he leaves, he will be a highly coveted name.

NHL insider Chris Johnston believes that about 10 teams could try to sign McDavid if he becomes available. On Wednesday, he mentioned the LA Kings, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning as possible options.

"I'm sure it's occurred to the Kings, the Rangers; Tampa; there's probably 10 teams that would think they would be in the running if they ever got a chance," Johnston said on the 'Steve Dangle Podcast.'
Nick Alberga later added that the Leafs would also be interested.

“Leafs, too. The Leafs would be interested,” Alberga wrote on X.
The Leafs have made some changes this summer. They traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for Nicolas Roy on July 1, 2025. On July 10, they sent Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks for Henry Thrun. Later in July, they picked up Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Right now, Toronto has about $2.9 million in projected cap space and a cap hit close to $93 million. However, the salary cap is set to increase, which could help the team plan for future signings, possibly including a major one in 2026.

Connor McDavid comments on his Oilers future

Connor McDavid has played 10 NHL seasons since entering the league in 2015. During the 2024–25 season, he scored 26 goals and recorded 74 assists, finishing with 100 points. He ranked sixth in league scoring and fourth in assists. McDavid and the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Florida Panthers for the second year in a row.

In June, Connor McDavid spoke about his contract during the Oilers’ season-ending press conference.

“Take some time to regroup… there's no rush on anything like that. If I feel there's a good window to win here… then signing is no problem," he said (via sportsnet).

He also said that he needs to talk with his agent and family before deciding. He mentioned there is no set timeline for talks.

In the playoffs, he added 33 points over 22 games and averaged more than 24 minutes of ice time. Connor McDavid had no points in the final game and finished with a minus-four rating. He continues to be one of the league’s top players, and several teams, including the Leafs, are expected to show interest if he reaches free agency.

Edited by John Maxwell
