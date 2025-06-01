NHL analyst floats blockbuster Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs move following Mitch Marner's uncertain future

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into an important offseason. Mitch Marner may be on his way out, and his departure could give Toronto extra salary cap space. The Athletic's Jonas Siegel said this could be a good thing.

He suggested that the team should plan ahead, and believes the Leafs should keep next summer in mind as Connor McDavid could become a free agent. McDavid is one of the best players in the NHL, and he could reset the direction of the franchise.

“They should think bigger," Siegel wrote on Thursday. "They need to think bigger. To the long term. To next summer when there may be a chance to lift the franchise in a way that has no parallel.”

McDavid could sign an extension with the Edmonton Oilers as early as July 1. His teammate, Leon Draisaitl, agreed to a new deal last year. McDavid might also stay with Edmonton as they have been a strong duo.

“It’s possible, of course, that McDavid isn’t even available,” Siegel wrote. “But if he is at least willing to contemplate leaving... the Leafs need to be well-positioned to strike.”

Toronto has some money already committed to players for the 2026-27 season; however, it will still have around $44 million in cap space. That amount could allow the team to go after McDavid or another top free agent.

Siegel added that the Leafs must be smart this summer. They should avoid spending big on mid-level players because if they tie up too much money, they may miss out on better options later. That could include McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov or Kyle Connor.

“Marner’s apparent desire to play elsewhere this summer could actually be fortuitous,” Siegel wrote. "In that it leaves the Leafs with a massive chunk of money.”

Toronto’s management is under pressure to win now, but long-term planning is still important. Siegel said the Leafs can fill roster holes with low-risk, short-term deals, listing Matt Duchene, Brad Marchand and Claude Giroux as possible options.

Connor McDavid is focused on the Stanley Cup Final, but his future is getting attention as his contract ends in 2026. Sportsnet’s Luke Fox said a move to Toronto is unlikely but interesting. He believes McDavid wants to win more than get paid.

"Slim but enticing," Fox wrote on Friday. "And I do wonder how the potential availability of McDavid — who will prioritize winning over money."

McDavid is from Richmond Hill, just outside Toronto, and shares the same agent as his friend, Auston Matthews. If McDavid chooses to play close to home, the Leafs should be ready.

