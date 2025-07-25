NHL analyst floats hypothetical Mason McTavish trade to Maple Leafs - "For John Tavares to pass the torch"

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at the center of several trade speculations this summer, including one that involves Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. NHL analysts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill talked about trade ideas for the Leafs on their show on Friday. They discussed listener-submitted trade ideas and shared their top three trade targets.

Alberga said McTavish would be a great fit for Toronto. He likes that McTavish can play both center and wing. Alberga added that he could be a good replacement for John Tavares in the future.

"I just think this guy checks way too many boxes," Alberga said (45:24), via "Leafs Morning Take." "And you can play the wing. He can play up the middle. I think ideally, you're looking for somebody for John Tavares to pass the torch to when it comes to the 2C position.

"And I think McTavish is a prime illustration of that type of player, where down the road, whether it's next year or two years from now, you want JT in the 3C hole, or you want him on the wing. I think it makes that transition easier when you have a guy like Kadri or a guy like Mason McTavish, who's just 22."

McTavish had his best NHL season in 2024-25, recording 22 goals and 30 assists in 76 games. His average ice time was 16 minutes and 52 seconds. He was drafted at No. 3 in 2021 and is a key part of Anaheim’s rebuild.

Nick Alberga suggests Leafs GM should pursue forward Mason McTavish

Nick Alberga said Mason McTavish hasn’t fully broken out yet, and he thinks the Maple Leafs could try to get him before that happens. McTavish is expected to get a new contract soon; however, it's not clear if that will be with Anaheim or another team.

"He's going to get paid," Alberga said on Friday, via "Leafs Morning Take." "I mean, I don't know if it's going to be with Anaheim or somewhere else. Doesn't sound like an offer sheet is going to be in the mix here this summer. He's going to make his money.

"That's sort of what my approach would look like if I was Brad Treliving trying to find a guy who's ready to pop off"

McTavish’s skill, age and potential make him a strong trade target. Toronto has Matthew Knies, with future potential, but the addition of a player like McTavis could give the team more offensive depth.

For now, it’s just a suggestion, but it could make sense for the Leafs.

