NHL free agency rumors: Insider speculates $19,950,000 Vancouver Canucks forward may sign with LA Kings if extension talks fall through

The Vancouver Canucks have extended three of their pending unrestricted free agents in February. However, one player that remains unsigned is forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser is in the final year of a three-year, $19.95 million contract. While he has expressed a desire to stay in Vancouver, an extension might not be possible.

There would be several teams interested in Boeser in free agency, and according to insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," Boeser may consider signing with the LA Kings if contract negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks stall.

However, Pagnotta noted that the deal with the Kings during this season is unlikely to happen.

"I don’t see a Kings/Canucks trade happening this season, but Brock Boeser is someone Los Angeles would love to get their hands on. Maybe that is a summer pursuit if he hits the open market July 1?" Pagnotta wrote in his TFP column.

Apart from the Kings, the Utah Hockey Club, Minnesota Wild, and Florida Panthers are among the other potential destinations for Boeser. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Boeser in Vancouver with less than two weeks remaining before the trade deadline.

Brock Boeser opens up about his future with Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser has expressed his desire to remain with the Canucks. Speaking to Postmedia's Patrick Johnston on Monday, he emphasized his love for the team and willingness to return but acknowledges that a contract extension might not materialize.

“I’ve said how much I love it here and I’m more than willing to come back,” stressed Boeser. “We’ll see if we can figure something out. Obviously, I’d love to re-sign but if that’s not the case, go to UFA and I’ll be just fine. That’s made me less stressed and just focusing on helping the team win," he said.

Boeser was drafted 23rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2015 NHL draft. The 28-year-old has been with the club for the past nine seasons.

Boeser had a career-best campaign in the NHL last season, scoring 40 goals. He has achieved 20-plus goals thrice in his career. This season, he has recorded 18 goals and 35 points. Boeser has been a proven goalscorer with the Canucks, and undoubtedly he will attract suitors from across the league.

