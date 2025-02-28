NHL Insider Darren Dreger links $36,000,000 star center to Minnesota Wild amidst uncertain future with NY Islanders

NHL insider Darren Dreger recently discussed Brock Nelson’s future with the NY Islanders. Nelson has played 11 and a half NHL seasons, all with the Islanders. This campaign, he has 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in 58 games. He has the advantage of size, paired with goal-scoring, which is enticing for any contending team.

Speaking on "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" on Friday, Dreger said that Nelson is unlikely to sign an extension. Dreger believes he will test free agency, with speculation linking him to the Minnesota Wild.

"Well, I doubt very much that he signs an extension with the Islanders," Dreger said. "I think that he's more likely going to free agency. And the speculation is that maybe at home in the summer and find a way to join the Minnesota Wild, right? That's been widely speculated on now for the last several weeks."

Nelson is in the fifth year of a six-year $36 million contract (per Spotrac). His deal has a $6 million cap hit per season and expires after the 2024-25 season. The NY Islanders must decide whether to trade him for assets or keep him for their playoff push.

Dreger added that Nelson's agent is expected to have important talks soon.

"I think that the agent for Brock Nelson, who's the same agent for the Shenn brothers, Ben Hankinson, is going to be a busy player rep — the next number of days here," Dreger said. "And imagine that conversation. And that's part of the job, but Ben Hankinson's going to have to say Lou Lamoriello that 'You'll lose, yeah, you know what? We're not signing.'

"And then, that's the Lou Lamoriello, to decide, 'okay, well, I either have to try and recoup something to the asset that is significant as Brock Nelson, or I'm going to hold on tight, youth medicine, own rental, continue to try and apply a push here in this final leg of the regular season and see what happens after that.'"

Brock Nelson's significance for the NY Islanders

The NY Islanders are 26-25-7. They are fighting for a playoff spot and rely on Nelson’s scoring and leadership. If he does not re-sign, they may trade him rather than lose him in free agency.

In the Islanders’ wins, Nelson has 21 points and a +17 rating. Over the last three seasons, he has averaged nearly 35 goals per year. The NY Islanders will likely have to decide quickly on their next move with Nelson.

