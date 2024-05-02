NHL insider provides latest on Auston Matthews' injury, claims potential Game 7 playing status "unlikely" 

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has confirmed that Auston Matthews will miss Thursday's Game 6 against the Boston Bruins. A report suggests that the star center will be unavailable for a potential Game 7.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, doubts arise regarding Matthews' availability if Toronto forces a Game 7.

"One source briefed on the matter [Matthews' injury] said Matthews playing a potential Game 7 is unlikely. Another said the team is uncertain at this point," Johnston said (via The Athletic).

While uncertainty shrouds the exact nature of Matthews' injury, it's evident that the Maple Leafs are taking a cautious, day-by-day approach to his recovery.

Matthews played through illness in Games 3 but was pulled from the next game.

The team doctors intervened during Game 4's intermission, removing Auston Matthews from play. While he has resumed limited on-ice sessions, cautionary voices warn against premature return.

Maple Leafs head coach on Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins in Game 6 without their star player, Auston Matthews. On Thursday morning, Matthews skated for 30 minutes but did not participate in the team's full skate.

When reporters asked about Matthews, head coach Sheldon Keefe said:

"No update otherwise."

Johnathan Tavares, the team's captain, believes the players have made a collective effort for the team, and individuals have stepped up when Matthews was unavailable.

Reports say that Matthews could be dealing with an injury, mounting the Maple Leafs' difficulty in the upcoming crucial game. The absence of Auston Matthews did not impact that much. Other players of his caliber, like William Nylander, have already returned to the lineup after missing some games in the series.

The Maple Leafs aim to secure a home win, which has eluded them since Game 2 of last year's first-round playoffs. With their season on the line, Toronto will need a collective effort to overcome the Bruins and force a Game 7.