NHL Rumor: Calgary Flames might consider trading Nazem Kadri but 'for the right price,' opines insider

Nazem Kadri could be available in a trade, but only if the Calgary Flames get a good offer. On Saturday's episode of the "Sekeres & Price" show, hockey insider Jeff Marek said the team is not actively trying to trade Kadri. However, general manager Craig Conroy is willing to listen if the price is right.

According to Marek, Conroy was open to hearing offers for both Kadri and defenseman Rasmus Andersson last season. But as the team stayed in the playoff race, that changed.

Kadri had a strong 2024–25 season. He scored 35 goals and had 32 assists for 67 points in 82 games. It was the highest goal total of his career. He played over 19 minutes a game and led by example on the ice as the team's leading offensive player.

So now, things might be different. According to Marek, the Flames are not rushing to move Kadri.

"I would imagine for the right price that Nazem Kadri — Conroy would certainly listen," Marek said (Timestamp: 7:35). "Put it this way: they're not doing this on Kadri's timeline.

"I would imagine that if presented the right opportunity, Kadri would probably go. But I don't think he wants to go to a non-contender. If he goes at all."

Nazem Kadri has four more years left on his seven-year, $49 million deal. His contract has a $7 million cap hit through 2029.

So far, Kadri has played 16 seasons in the NHL. He started with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him seventh in 2009. He later won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and joined the Flames in free agency the same year.

Nazem Kadri played a responsible role for Flames last season

Last season, Calgary missed the playoffs for the third straight year. But they finished with a 41-27-14 record, which means they were close to getting a spot in the playoffs. So, what we saw was a clear sign of progress.

Young players like Dustin Wolf (a 29-16-8 record with a .910 save percentage and a GAA of 2.64) made a good impression. The team is trying to build for the future while staying competitive. Veterans like Nazem Kadri helped guide the young group through the season.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

