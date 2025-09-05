NHL Rumor: Elliotte Friedman weighs in on talk of Kirill Kaprizov's record-breaking $128M contract extension

Kirill Kaprizov is entering the final year of the five-year $45 million deal he signed with the Minnesota Wild in 2021. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on Friday that the team may offer him eight years at $16 million per season, $128 million in total, which would be the largest contract in NHL history.

"I don't know if this is where it's going to end up, but there are rumors out there," Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "The Wild will go to eight times 16 for Kirill Kaprizov. That's $128 million. Yes, but that's the rumor out there that's been out there. We'll see if it turns out to be true."

Friedman explained that this is the time when decisions become clearer. Kaprizov is returning to Minnesota soon, and conversations will likely move forward.

"Kirill Kaprizov is coming back into town next week," Friedman said.

He mentioned that players must decide if they want to handle pressure and attention at this stage. Friedman added that both sides are expected to show their positions, and Minnesota is not looking to delay the process much longer.

"I believe that this is a pressure point now, like this time of year," Friedman said. "Because you have to decide like McDavid does, can you handle the aggravation? Do you want the scrutiny? Do you have something else in mind?

"This is the time now that everybody really puts their cards on the table, and everybody gets a true idea of what everyone's thinking."

If signed, the contract would set an NHL record, surpassing Leon Draisaitl’s $112 million deal. Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year $124 million deal from 2008 is another benchmark; however, $128 million contract would top both marks. It would also make Kaprizov the highest-paid player in league history.

Wild owner Craig Leipold's statement on Kirill Kaprizov's extension

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold discussed Kirill Kaprizov's contract situation on Wednesday. He believes the team is close to an agreement with Kaprizov.

"I kind of think we're there," Leipold said, via The Athletic.

Leipold added that Kaprizov’s return to the city will help finalize talks.

"This will be a huge deal," Leipold said. "Likely the biggest in the NHL ever,"

Kaprizov is preparing for his sixth season with the Wild. He recorded 25 goals and 31 assists last season despite missing 41 games due to a lower-body injury that required surgery. Even with the missed time, he was still Minnesota’s leading offensive player.

