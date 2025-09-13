NHL Rumor: Insider hints at 'life changing' $112M extension for Jack Eichel with Vegas Golden Knights

The future of Jack Eichel with the Vegas Golden Knights is becoming clearer. NHL insider Chris Johnston suggested that the star center could soon sign a massive deal. Speaking on The Chris Johnston Show on Thursday, he hinted at an extension worth between $13 million and $14 million per year.

Ad

"So I think you have to factor that in for Jack Eichel, and so to me, and you know, this is based on what I'm hearing, a little bit too, is that it's going to probably be in the $13 million to $14 million range," Johnston said. "I think that that's, that's the right range to focus on. It seems like they're both sides there are comfortable with an eight year deal."

Ad

Trending

If Jack Eichel signs a $14 million AAV deal, over eight years, that would total around $112 million. In this case, it would be the same as what the Edmonton Oilers had negotiated with Leon Draisaitl last year.

"We're only a couple years from $130 million cap guaranteed...," Johnston said. "I don't know if he gets to the Draisaitl deal, right? That's kind of the range for him, 14 times eight. But I think that, basically, that's the fair deal.

Ad

"And as I mentioned, I do think that this is one that is likely to get over the finish line in the relatively near future. I'd be surprised if they didn't find a way through the negotiation."

Ad

Eichel is entering the final year of his current eight-year, $80 million contract. That deal carries a $10 million annual value and was signed when he was with the Buffalo Sabres. Vegas acquired him in November 2021 in a blockbuster trade. Since then, Eichel has become the centerpiece of the Golden Knights’ offense.

Jack Eichel and the Knights are on the same page for now

Last season, Jack Eichel scored 94 points, including 28 goals and 66 assists, in 77 games. He has topped 60 points in each of his seasons with Vegas and was a driving force in their 2023 Stanley Cup run. At 28 years old, he is entering his prime and remains central to the team’s long-term plans.

Ad

General manager Kelly McCrimmon has already said re-signing Eichel is a top priority.

"The guy is a tremendous player," McCrimmon said in May, via NHL.com. "He's one of the top guys in the NHL. ... So that will be a really important piece of business for us ... I hope we can find common ground and keep him a Golden Knight."

Ad

Eichel himself appears calm about negotiations. Speaking at the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour, he said,

"It’s business as usual. Things like that take care of themselves."

Jack Eichel added that he enjoys playing in Las Vegas and wants to help the Golden Knights continue competing for championships. That mutual interest makes a deal before free agency likely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama