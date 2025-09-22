NHL Rumor: Insider opens door to Mason McTavish trade buzz if contract talks drags into October

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish was the third pick in 2021, and has shown consistent growth over three seasons. He scored 22 goals and had 30 assists, finishing with 52 points in 2024-25. McTavish's ice time increased as coaches trusted him in different game situations.

He recorded seven points in nine games in April, including a three-assist performance against San Jose. McTavish's previous three-year contract ended after last season, leaving him without a deal.

He returned to Canada and skated with the Ottawa 67s while waiting for a new contract when training camp began. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that McTavish has not requested a trade and wants to stay in Anaheim. However, the situation could change if talks continue into October.

"McTavish has not asked for a trade," LeBrun wrote on Friday, via The Athletic. "He wants to remain in Anaheim. And there hasn’t yet been any real offer-sheet talk as far as I can tell. And the Ducks have ample room to match. But if this goes into October, I suppose one never knows."

Another insider, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, noted a large gap in contract expectations. McTavish is reportedly seeking a long-term deal of seven to eight years, but the Ducks offered five years.

"According to league sources, McTavish is willing to sign a long-term deal, in the seven-to-eight-year range worth in the neighbourhood of $7 million to $8 million per season," Pagnotta wrote on Thursday. 'The Ducks, however, have pitched a five-year contract worth around $5.5 million per season."

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on Mason McTavish

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek mentioned on Thursday that it was disappointing that Mason McTavish was not at training camp. He added that missing camp makes it harder for a player to adjust to new Ducks coach Joel Quenneville’s system.

"It's disappointing that he's not here, obviously," Verbeek said, via ESPN. "We have virtually a whole new coaching staff, and the group is really excited like I've never seen before.

"There's a new system that's getting implemented. There's a lot of things to learn, and it takes a lot of reps to get it under each player's belt. So when Mason gets here, he's got a lot of catching up to do."

McTavish’s development makes him an important player for Anaheim, but the contract difference is a challenge.

