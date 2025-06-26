NHL Rumors: $1.25B franchise 'very serious' about Nikolaj Ehlers; Kings, Sharks among other suitors for Jets star, per Friedman

Nikolaj Ehlers could become a free agent on July 1. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Ehlers told the Winnipeg Jets that he will test the market. He has played 10 seasons with the team, and he is known for his speed and two-way play.

"Hearing Nikolaj Ehlers has informed the Jets he will go to free agency on July 1 Door not closed on Manitoba, but will test the market," Friedman tweeted on Thursday.

Ehlers had 63 points in the 2024-25 regular season, including 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games. In the playoffs, he recorded seven points in nine games.

Friedman also reported that Carolina is serious about signing Ehlers.

"I think there are definitely some things in motion," Friedman said on Wednesday, via "Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer." "I’ve heard Carolina is very serious about Ehlers, but I also think he could end up just about anywhere. That’s what’s going to make this a really interesting situation — there are a lot of teams poking around, and they all seem to have slightly different priorities."

Other teams interested include the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks.

"Some teams are looking at shorter-term fits," Friedman said. "Then you’ve got teams like San Jose who need to hit the cap floor. So, Ehlers could have multiple types of suitors. ... I’ve also heard L.A. has a few irons in the fire."

The Hurricanes, valued at $1.25 billion by Forbes, has cap space to make a strong offer, while the Kings and Sharks could also be options. Ehlers could fit many roles depending on the team.

Winnipeg Jets were hoping to sign Nikolaj Ehlers

The Winnipeg Jets has hopes of keeping Nikolaj Ehlers. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said they'll try to re-sign Ehlers, who has grown within the organization and a key part of the team.

"Nikolaj has been a player that has grown up in our organization," Cheveldayoff said in May, via NHL.com. "Drafted, developed him, we'll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we'll see where it all goes there."

Ehlers has played 674 NHL games, recording 225 goals and 520 points. His best scoring season was in 2016-17 with 64 points in 82 games, and has scored at least 20 goals in most seasons. Ehlers remains one of Winnipeg’s top six forwards, but with free agency close, his future remains open.

