NHL Rumors: $27,300,000 Flames star ready for 'something new' despite 'significant interest' from Calgary

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson may be ready to move on from the team. In his latest "32 Thoughts" column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared that many around the league feel he is looking for a change of scenery. While Calgary is willing to consider offers, it wants to get the right return.
"On Rasmus Andersson: the feeling across the league is the talented defenceman is ready for something new," Friedman wrote. "I believe the Flames are willing, but only when they get what they want. There’s significant interest, which helps."
Andersson is signed to a six-year $27.3 million contract with a $4.55 million cap hit per campaign. He will enter the last year of his contract next season, and will become a free agent with full signing rights with other teams.
The defenseman played his ninth season with Calgary in 2024-25. He scored 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points, despite a minus-38 rating. Andersson logged nearly 24 minutes per game, including time on special teams.
However, the the team missed the playoffs for the third straight year, finishing 40-27-14. Under Flames general manager Craig Conroy, they are rebuilding, focusing on young talent and managing expiring contracts. Andersson’s future with Calagary remains a key part of this process.
Friedman also noted that Aaron Ekblad staying in Florida affects the defense market. This may put the Flames in a better position regarding Andersson’s situation. There is significant interest in him around the league, which could work in Calgary's favor.
"Ekblad staying changes the defence market," Friedman wrote. "It puts the Flames in even better position with Andersson."
Flames' Craig Conroy commented on Rasmus Andersson
Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy also talked about the team's next moves, focused on Rasmus Andersson. He said they have been talking with Andersson’s agents and understand each other’s positions.
“We’ve been talking to his representation," Conroy said on Thursday, via Calgary Herald.. “We understand where they’re at and they understand where we’re at and we’re going through that process, but at least we have some clarity on where we’re headed.”
If Andersson does not reach an agreement, the team may trade him before his contract expires. However, Conroy added that the franchise wants to avoid losing players for nothing, so Calgary will try to find a solution that works for both sides.
