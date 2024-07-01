NHL Rumors: $56,000,000 Jacob Trouba speculated to be placed on waivers after 'ugly' split with Rangers

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba is speculated to be placed on waivers following a contentious split with the Rangers. When free agency begins on Monday (July 1), Trouba's no-move clause will be modified with a 15-team no-trade list.

Trouba has two years remaining on his seven-year, $56 million deal. He is projected to be on the third defensive line and in this regard, the Rangers are hesitant to carry an $8 million cap hit for the veteran defenseman.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to a report by the NY Post's Larry Brooks, if Jacob Trouba declines a potential trade to Detroit, as speculated, the Rangers seem prepared to move him elsewhere, possibly through waivers.

"If Trouba does not approve a trade to Detroit that is believed in place, he will ultimately be sent somewhere else, perhaps by waivers. The decision has been made," Brooks wrote in his column.

Recent developments suggest Trouba may strategically use his 15-team no-trade clause to impede trade, complicating the Blueshirts' efforts to clear his salary cap hit. Reports suggest there are lingering hard feelings from the captain regarding the public disclosure of the club's intentions last week.

The New York Rangers had requested Trouba to submit the 15 teams on his no-trade list last week in preparation for managing his cap hit, but there are conflicting reports on whether the list has been submitted as discussions continue.

As things stand, fans can expect to have more clarity on Trouba's situation on Monday, when free agency opens.

Trading Jacob Trouba might not be straightforward process for Blueshirts

The New York Rangers are looking to make big changes this summer to progress further, but their limited salary cap space of $12.8 million (as per CapFriendly) heading into NHL free agency on Monday is a hurdle.

To gain more financial flexibility, they are considering trading veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba, earning $8 million per season for the upcoming two seasons. This move would free up resources, potentially allowing them to retain defenseman Braden Schneider, who is due to become a restricted free agent soon.

While trading Trouba would benefit the Rangers financially, it might not be a straightforward process, especially if the 30-year-old defenseman opposes the idea.

Also Read: NHL Trade Rumors: Friedman speculates $56 million Jacob Trouba's personal dilemma slowed down Rangers-Red Wings deal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback