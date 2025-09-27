NHL Rumors: $64,000,000 Capitals key D-man eyeing 'fair deal' days ahead of season opener

Defenseman John Carlson is entering the final season of his contract with the Washington Capitals. His eight-year, $64 million deal expires at the end of 2025-26, and he is eligible to sign a new contract since July 1 (start of 2025 free agency).

Carlson, 35, wants to stay in Washington but is looking for a fair contract. On Thursday, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun talked about him in his column. He said there have been no real contract talks yet.

"He (Carlson) never wanted to leave, and he doesn’t want to leave after this season, either, all things being equal," LeBrun wrote. "But there also haven’t been any real contract talks yet."

Carlson had a strong 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and 46 assists for 51 points in 79 games. He finished with a +17 plus-minus rating, showing strong defensive and offensive contributions.

Over 16 NHL seasons, he has played 1,088 games, recording 156 goals and 569 assists for 725 points. His career-high came in 2019-20 with 15 goals and 60 assists for 75 points. Carlson is a steady performer and a key leader for the Capitals. He remains effective and is not willing to accept just any deal to stay.

"He’s looking for a fair deal." LeBrun wrote.

LeBruin added that there is no specific timeline for extension talks this season.

"They would let the season get started and play out a bit and go from there," LeBrun wrote. "So there’s no specific timeline to get contract talks going, but the team says he remains important to them."

The Capitals are looking to go deep into the playoffs this season

The Washington Capitals finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 51-22-9 record in the 2024-25 season. They beat the Montreal Canadiens in the first round but lost 4-1 to Carolina in the second round. Washington struggled with defensive-zone breakouts and offensive scoring in the series. Goaltender Logan Thompson couldn't help the Capitals in the last three games.

However, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is ready to build on last season's progress.

"I think the playoff experience is going to help us in the long run, because young guys play the first time in the first round and then in the second round," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "They understand how intense and how ready you have to be to take another level."

So, John Carlson will focus on playing at a high level before negotiations begin. But once the contract talks start with the Caps, He is expected to negotiate a fair deal.

