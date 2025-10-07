NHL Rumors: After Connor McDavid and Jake Walman, Oilers eye $25M star defenseman for contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers got some major business done on Monday by extending captain Connor McDavid and defenseman Jake Walman. But another blueliner, Mattias Ekholm, could be next.

Ad

McDavid’s extension, set for two years at $12.5 million, the same salary as he earned in his previous contract, is regarded as the biggest deal in the NHL. That situation allowed the Oilers to sign Walman to a seven-year, $49 million contract.

But it doesn’t seem like the Oilers will stop there. The next player on the docket for an extension could be Mattias Ekholm. Insider Elliotte Friedman ventured to predict Ekholm could be next in the latest edition of this 32 Thoughts blog.

Ad

Trending

Friedman wrote:

“Next up could be Ekholm, who desires to stay. I’m getting mixed messages on whether it will be a short-term deal or something modelled on Chris Tanev to spread out the cap hit.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed a then-34-year-old Chris Tanev to a six-year, $27 million contract last offseason. The deal drew plenty of criticism as most observers considered that Tanev would not play long enough to see the end of his six-year deal.

Ad

But the consensus was that the Leafs could sign Tanev for that long in order to keep his cap hit low.

In Ekholm’s case, he’s in the final year of a four-year, $25 million deal originally signed with the Nashville Predators. He’s 35, so it could make sense to see the Oilers sign Ekholm to a long-term deal just to keep his cap hit manageable moving forward.

Mattias Ekholm could follow Connor McDavid’s lead

Given Connor McDavid’s selfless approach to his contract negotiations, Mattias Ekholm could follow suit. Instead of demanding a huge payday, Ekholm could decide to take a similar deal as his current one to remain in Edmonton and have a chance to win.

Ad

Players like Mattias Ekholm and Connor McDavid often take lower paydays just to remain with a winning team. NHL fans saw something similar occur in Florida with Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Sam Bennett.

That’s why Mattias Ekholm could look at Connor McDavid’s attitude as the confirmation he needs to sign a team-friendly deal and remain in Edmonton for the foreseeable future. It’s tough to envision another team that could offer a better shot a winning a Stanley Cup than Edmonton at this point.

So, fans should be surprised to see the Oilers and Mattias Ekholm agree on a long-term deal with a lower AAV to keep costs down and maximize the team's chances of winning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama