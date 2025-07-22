NHL Rumors: After Maple Leafs, Jack Roslovic gets linked to $1.95B franchise

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:42 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL insider links Jack Roslovic to the Vancouver Canucks (Source: Imagn)

Jack Roslovic is linked to the Vancouver Canucks in latest NHL rumors. Roslovic played for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season. He scored 22 goals and made 17 assists. He had one of his best seasons in points, his third career high and was previously linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Speaking on the "Sekeres & Price Show," NHL insider Jeff Paterson talked about how the Canucks (worth $1.95 billion per Forbes) have shown interest in him before.

"I think if it's a shorter contract, a year or two, I'm fine with it," Paterson said. "He is not a perfect player by any means, but he has played the position. He is a right-shot center.
"This is a guy that they have been linked to in the past. In his time in Columbus, I think they tried to pry him out of the Blue Jackets system. So, Obviously, they like the player. And now, it's a question of, you know, at what cost."
Jack Roslovic is an unrestricted free agent after his one-year, $2.8 million contract ended. Paterson believes Vancouver might offer him a short contract, maybe one or two years.

In the playoffs, he played 13 games, scoring one goal and adding three assists. Roslovic is known for steady play and scoring ability.

The Canucks missed the 2025 playoffs despite winning their division last year. Injuries, especially to goalie Thatcher Demko, affected their season. Demko missed many games and did not play at his best when he returned. There was also a feud between players Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. The latter was traded midseason to the New York Rangers.

The Canucks want to improve next season, and signing players like Roslovic could strengthen the team.

Elliotte Friedman talks about Jack Roslovic's fit in Toronto

Jack Roslovic was linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past. Roslovic played with Auston Matthews in the U.S. National Team Program. That past connection made him a possible fit for Toronto.

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned the idea earlier this summer.

"It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews,” Friedman said about Jack Roslovic. "They played together... so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot ... a veteran ... been around a long time ... I’m curious to see if that happens."

However, the Leafs signed Dakota Joshua and others, ending any suspected interest in Roslovic.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

