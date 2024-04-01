NHL Rumors: Analyst opines what Toronto Maple Leafs should do with Mitch Marner

In his mailbag, NHL.com analyst Dan Rosen opined on what the Toronto Maple Leafs should do with their star forward Mitch Marner.

The analyst reckons the Maple Leafs should not consider trading Marner this offseason. The 26-year-old Leafs forward is known for his versatility and ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the game.

The analyst also added that Marner intends to keep his $10.9 million salary. When it comes to a player of Marner's caliber, the Leafs should only consider trading him if they receive a fair value in exchange.

Maple Leafs v Senators

A trade involving Marner is unlikely to benefit the Leafs unless they acquire a top-tier defenseman of a similar age. The analyst also recommended that the Leafs should sign Mitch Marner to a long-term contract extension.

Managing contracts for Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner worth approximately $38 million for the 2025-26 season would be an essential factor. The projected salary cap for that season is expected to be around $90 million.

Moreover, by the time Marner's extension goes into effect, John Tavares' $11 million contract will be off the books, either because he will be playing elsewhere or at a significantly lower salary.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have long-term contracts with their core quartet. Earlier in January, William Nylander became the final member of the quartet to sign a long-term contract, inking an eight-year extension worth $92 million.

Auston Matthews signed a four-year, $13.25 million contract in August. His other linemates Mitch Marner and John Tavares have signed contracts worth $10.893 million (2019) and $11 million (2018), respectively.

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal as Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Buffalo Sabres

On Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0. Auston Matthews scored to bring his season total to 60.

This is the second time Matthews has reached the 60-goal milestone, having also done so in the 2021-22 season, when he netted 60 times in 73 games. Following the game, Matthews said (as per ESPN):

"It means a lot, obviously," he said. "It's as much of a team accomplishment in my opinion as an individual one. It's always a fun atmosphere here with all the blue and white in the stands, so it's definitely pretty cool."

With 93 points, the Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division and are poised to make the playoffs for the eighth straight time. The Leafs next face the Florida Panthers on Monday.