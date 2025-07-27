NHL Rumors: Analyst quotes monstrous contract figure for Lane Hutson with Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson could get a big raise with his next contract, according to NHL analyst Jim Biringer. Hutson is in the second year of a three-year, $2.85 million entry-level deal. He will become a restricted free agent after the 2025–26 season.

Ad

Speaking on TSN's Melnick in the Afternoon earlier this week, Biringer said Hutson might earn around $10 million per year. He also discussed former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who signed with the Habs for eight years on a salary of $9.5 million per season.

"Lane Hudson is going to get paid what he's worth," Biringer said [02:26 onwards]. "And I think that was a big sticking point, in my opinion, to the Noah Dobson trade and that contract extension. We know what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon like to do, Salary structure. (So) my guess is reason why Noah Dobson coming at 9.5 is that Hutson's going to get around 10 million, and he's worth it."

Ad

Trending

Lane Hutson had a great rookie season with the Canadiens. He scored 66 points in 82 games and broke the team record for rookie defensemen. He was named NHL Rookie of the Year and won the Calder Trophy. He led all rookies in assists (60) in his first full season.

Biringer said there is no need to rush a deal. He said Montreal has time to work on an extension.

"They can wait this thing out again," Bringer said. "It can go into next year. It's not all Panic! at the Disco. We don't have to worry about it. Everybody's going off in different directions. They have time to do this if they can get it done during the year."

Ad

A contract could be done during the next season or before training camp. If not, it can wait until next summer. But one thing is clear: the team wants to keep Hutson long term.

"They have some patience here with this Lane Hutson extension," Bringer said. "And I think he'll get his long-term extension. He'll be with the Canadiens a long, long time."

Ad

Lane Hutson feels "fortunate" to win the Calder Trophy

Lane Hutson found out he won the Calder Trophy at a surprise party. His parents planned the event at The Wild Onion Pub & Brewery in Lake Barrington, Illinois. Hutson said he doesn’t like surprises but felt thankful.

"To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate,” Hutson said, via NHL.com. "I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family."

Hutson is proud of his first NHL season, and the award means a lot to him. Additionally, he has also made it to the NHL's top 3 players under 23, below Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama