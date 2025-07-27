NHL Rumors: Analyst quotes monstrous contract figure for Lane Hutson with Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson could get a big raise with his next contract, according to NHL analyst Jim Biringer. Hutson is in the second year of a three-year, $2.85 million entry-level deal. He will become a restricted free agent after the 2025–26 season.
Speaking on TSN's Melnick in the Afternoon earlier this week, Biringer said Hutson might earn around $10 million per year. He also discussed former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who signed with the Habs for eight years on a salary of $9.5 million per season.
"Lane Hudson is going to get paid what he's worth," Biringer said [02:26 onwards]. "And I think that was a big sticking point, in my opinion, to the Noah Dobson trade and that contract extension. We know what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon like to do, Salary structure. (So) my guess is reason why Noah Dobson coming at 9.5 is that Hutson's going to get around 10 million, and he's worth it."
Lane Hutson had a great rookie season with the Canadiens. He scored 66 points in 82 games and broke the team record for rookie defensemen. He was named NHL Rookie of the Year and won the Calder Trophy. He led all rookies in assists (60) in his first full season.
Biringer said there is no need to rush a deal. He said Montreal has time to work on an extension.
"They can wait this thing out again," Bringer said. "It can go into next year. It's not all Panic! at the Disco. We don't have to worry about it. Everybody's going off in different directions. They have time to do this if they can get it done during the year."
A contract could be done during the next season or before training camp. If not, it can wait until next summer. But one thing is clear: the team wants to keep Hutson long term.
"They have some patience here with this Lane Hutson extension," Bringer said. "And I think he'll get his long-term extension. He'll be with the Canadiens a long, long time."
Lane Hutson feels "fortunate" to win the Calder Trophy
Lane Hutson found out he won the Calder Trophy at a surprise party. His parents planned the event at The Wild Onion Pub & Brewery in Lake Barrington, Illinois. Hutson said he doesn’t like surprises but felt thankful.
"To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate,” Hutson said, via NHL.com. "I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family."
Hutson is proud of his first NHL season, and the award means a lot to him. Additionally, he has also made it to the NHL's top 3 players under 23, below Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.
