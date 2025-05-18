NHL Rumors: Analyst reveals Rick Tocchet's reason behind rejecting Boston Bruins HC role, involving GM Don Sweeney

Rick Tocchet became the new coach of the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, and did not to take on the role with the Boston Bruins. Two sources close to Tocchet said it was because of Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Sweeney is in the last year of his contract, and Tocchet was worried about it. NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy of RG Media reported that Tocchet didn’t pursue Boston's vacancy due to uncertainty around Sweeney’s future and past firings.

“His concern with Boston was that the GM maybe has 1-2 years left,” the source told Murphy on Sunday.

Tocchet was also concerned about Sweeney’s history with coaches, as he has fired three since 2015: Claude Julien, Bruce Cassidy and Jim Montgomery, who have all won the Jack Adams Award. Two coaches were fired in the last three years and Tocchet believes it showed a lack of stability.

Bruins president Cam Neely said he likes Sweeney but has not decided on extending his contract. Neely added that the poor season was a problem for everyone, but the decision about Sweeney will happen soon.

The Bruins interviewed up to 15 candidates for the job; however, Tocchet and Mike Sullivan, the new Rangers coach, were not interviewed.

Montgomery led Boston to its best regular-season record in history in 2023 but contract talks failed, and Montgomery was fired in 2024. The Bruins missed the playoffs this season.

Sweeney said Boston’s history and success attract coaches, and his job is to make decisions in the team’s best interest. He wants the new coach to help the Bruins become competitive again.

"I don’t want to go through it again," Sweeney said. "I want to build exactly the way we had been doing, and I want the new coach to be part of that.”

Tocchet did not want to risk working with a GM whose future was unclear. He was also worried about being fired quickly like past Boston coaches, so he chose the Flyers instead.

Boston Bruins are looking at many options to find the best coach for their team

The Boston Bruins have interviewed about 15 candidates for their coaching job, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. The candidates include Marco Sturm, a former Bruins player and current coach of the Ontario Reign.

Jay Leach, the Bruins’ assistant coach, is also being considered, along with Jeff Halpern and Jeff Blashill, the assistant coaches for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Blashill has coaching experience with the Detroit Red Wings, and Mitch Love, an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals, is another candidate. He won two awards as the top AHL coach.

"Boston, I've heard they have interviewed about 15 guys," Friedman said on Sunday, via the '32 Thoughts' podcast. "I asked someone who they think Boston's interviewed, and the response was 'who haven't they interviewed?' As I've mentioned, (Marco) Sturm. I assume (Jay) Leach. I think (Jeff) Halpern and (Jeff) Blashill. I think they're also in on Mitch Love."

Joe Sacco, Boston’s interim coach, is also being considered.

