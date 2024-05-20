NHL Rumors: Analyst suggests an ideal destination for Leafs' Mitch Marner

Speculation is rife over the future of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, and some analysts are trying to figure out his potential landing spots. The Athletic’s Kevin Papetti suggested Seattle Kraken as the best fit for Marner.

Papetti highlighted several factors that make Seattle an attractive option: no state tax, a different conference, a clear need for a star forward, a top-10 draft pick, NHL-ready prospects and plenty of $5 million forwards to offer in return.

“Seattle might be the best fit for Marner. No-tax state. In the other Conference. Clear need for a star forward. They have plenty of $5M forwards to send back. They have a top-10 pick. They have good NHL-ready prospects. That's my best guess at the moment,” Papetti tweeted.

Marner future came under the spotlight right after the Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. The team, which went 46-26-10 in the regular season, fired head coach Sheldon Keefe.

But this was only the beginning of a potential team revamp. Many analysts speculated the potential changes to the Maple Leafs’ ‘core four,’ which consists of William Nylander, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner. The core four failed to live up to expectations as they have scored a combined 66 goals in 204 playoff games since the 2015-16 season.

It’s widely known that the Leafs have little cap space to accommodate all these high-cap players. Since Nylander and Matthews have already signed their new contracts, it’s Marner and Tavares’ time to sign with the team.

Marner has one year left on a $65,408,000 six-year contract, which he signed in 2019.

Steve Kouleas confirms that Mitch Marner is not against a trade

On Sunday, NHL Network's Steve Kouleas said that Marner is not against the idea of moving to a different team. Kouleas suggested that Marner is open to a move after another disappointing playoff exit for the Leafs.

"When he finished the dressing room cleanout... my answer would have been no just as a gut feeling," Kouleas said about Marner. "But people talk, especially here in the self-proclaimed center of the hockey universe. What the insiders are saying is that Mitch is not against a move."

The Leafs will discuss Marner's future with his representatives in the coming weeks to decide whether he will stay or explore a new home.