NHL Rumors: Analyst suggests jaw-dropping Matthew Tkachuk move by Panthers to retain $12,000,000 veteran

The Florida Panthers are over the salary cap by $3.725 million, and Matthew Tkachuk can solve their predicament. The team needs to fix this before the NHL 2025-26 season begins.Answering his July 23 Mailbag, Analyst Dan Rosen mentioned two options for the Panthers. One is trading Evan Rodrigues to free up cap space, and the other is putting Matthew Tkachuk on Long-Term Injury Reserve (LTIR).Rodrigues is signed on a four-year contract at $12 million, according to Spotrac. He's a good, experienced forward, but his salary might be too high to keep.&quot;Rodrigues certainly is a trade candidate, seeing that his contract has a reported $3 million AAV,&quot; Rosen said. &quot;There's zero doubt here that teams will be inquiring about his availability. He's a valuable, versatile and veteran player the Panthers do not take for granted.&quot;Unfortunately, losing him might be the price Florida has to pay for re-signing Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand and Tomas Nosek.&quot;Meanwhile, Tkachuk played through a serious injury last season, especially pushing through it in the playoffs. He tore an adductor muscle and had a sports hernia. He still played in all 23 games and was tied in points during the playoffs as the team's leading offensive player. His injury might require surgery and significant recovery time.&quot;The other side of that is Tkachuk and the potential for a stint on LTIR...&quot; Rosen siad.Having Tkachuk on LTIR gives the team short-term cap relief. But he will return later in the season, and when he comes back, the team must again be cap-compliant. LTIR would delay the decision but not solve it.&quot;When he comes back they have to have the cap space to add him,&quot; Rosen said. &quot;But an LTIR stint for Tkachuk would allow Florida to put the issue down the road a bit. The price for that is not having Tkachuk.&quot;Matthew Tkachuk thanked his doctors and trainersMatthew Tkachuk has helped Florida reach three straight Stanley Cup Finals, winning the Cup in 2023 and 2024. He said Florida changed his life, and thanked doctors and trainers for helping him play."I wouldn't be here without the trainers and the doctors and those people, ...&quot; Tkachuk said, NHL.com. &quot;This Cup is because of them for me, and I'm so lucky." Last week, Tkachuk spent his day with the Stanley Cup in St. Louis. He first visited the children's hospital.Then, Matthew Tkachuk stopped at the Brentwood police and fire departments. Later, he celebrated with his family and friends, calling the experience very special.