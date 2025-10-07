  • home icon
  • NHL
  • NHL Rumors: Analyst suspects Connor McDavid spoke with Sidney Crosby before accepting hometown discount for new contract

NHL Rumors: Analyst suspects Connor McDavid spoke with Sidney Crosby before accepting hometown discount for new contract

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:39 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Insider discussed Connor McDavid's new two-year, $25 million contract (Source: Imagn)

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday that captain Connor McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract. He gave the team a big discount as he kept the average annual value at just $12.5 million, the same as his $100 million contract. Additionally, that's $4.5 million less than Kirill Kaprizov, and $1.5 million less than his teammate Leon Draisaitl.

Ad

This choice came even though the NHL salary cap has increased. The deal will start in the 2026–27 season, when the salary cap is expected to rise to $104 million. His decision started a talk that he signed for less to help the Oilers management, to build a strong team around him.

Hockey analyst Jim Matheson shared his opinion on X after the deal was announced. He said he suspects Connor McDavid spoke with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby before deciding, since Crosby cared more about winning than money.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Suspect very strongly McDavid chatted with Crosby about money vs winning," Matheson wrote. "Sid was way underpaid at $8.7m even when cap was much lower. He didn’t care so much about $$$. He wanted to win in Pittsburgh. McDavid leaving lots on table to sign free agents next July 1"
Ad

Sidney Crosby signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract with the Penguins in September 2024. His contract has an $8.7 million average annual value, the same as his past deals. Crosby has earned that amount every season since 2008–09.

Even Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Crosby made a personal sacrifice to help his team win.

"Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career," Dubas said in September 2024.
Ad

Connor McDavid is committed to win in Edmonton

Sidney Crosby has always been known for his leadership and loyalty to Pittsburgh. Now, Connor McDavid seems to be showing a similar attitude in Edmonton. In his late August comments about his contract, his commitment to win in Edmonton was clear.

"All options are on the table, really," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "... I don't have a preference either way. I want to the group to be as focused and dialed in and ready to roll from Day 1 as much as possible, and we don't need any distractions."

Connor McDavid has helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final twice. However, it has ended in disappointment after losing to the Florida Panthers in both seasons. Now, his lower salary could help the Oilers keep their roster strong to compete. It shows his focus on team success over personal gain.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications