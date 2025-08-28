NHL Rumors: Atleast four teams eyeing to offer Carter Hart PTO once cleared for return

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 28, 2025 23:26 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers - Source: Imagn
Fresh updates hints at Carter Hart's potential return in the League (Credits: IMAGN)

Four NHL teams reportedly may offer Carter Hart a professional tryout if he is cleared to return by the League. The news came from the "2 Mutts Hockey Podcast" on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that players who skated with Hart in Edmonton said he looked sharp.

"Speaking to a few NHL players over the last few days who have been on the ice with Carter Hart here in Edmonton this summer do say he looks great & he’s very focused on returning to the @NHL & Hart believes he is able to help a team out. " The X post reads.
"His goalie mechanics, from all reports, look great from not playing these last few years. He’s ready to get an opportunity to show others..."
In July, Hart was ruled not guilty in the 2018 Hockey Canada World Junior case as a judge declared there was insufficient evidence. Hart and four other players were facing sexual assault allegations, and he remained focused on earning another NHL opportunity.

Carter Hart’s supporters believe he deserves another chance. Players who trained with him said he could help immediately.

"All the players we spoke to believe Carter Hart deserves to play in the league again & if he joined their team, they believe he would be welcomed in with open arms by all the players," 2 Mutts wrote.
"We are expecting an announcement within the next few weeks on Hart’s road back into the #NHL as there are a lot of teams who would bring him in on a PTO as at least 4 organizations have told us if he’s cleaned to return we will bring him in." They added.
NHL's statement on Carter Hart and others' eligibility to return

The NHL later released a statement about the case. The league deemed the behavior unacceptable, even if it was not criminal.

"The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing," the NHL statement read. "The behavior at issue was unacceptable."
"We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings. ... (till then they are) ineligible to play in the League."

The NHL hasn't cleared Carter Hart to return. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers are watching, but no team can sign him without approval.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

