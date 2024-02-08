NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins may target Elias Lindholm as star center hits free agency post contract expiry

The Boston Bruins find themselves amid speculation regarding their future moves. One name that has emerged in discussions is Elias Lindholm, the seasoned center currently playing for the Vancouver Canucks. Lindholm's potential availability in free agency has caught the attention of several teams, including the Bruins.

Last Wednesday, Lindholm was swapped by the Calgary Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko from the Vancouver Canucks.

This trade includes draft picks and potential defenders. Lindholm, a 29-year-old Swede, had a big career with the Flames and Carolina Hurricanes, counting 545 points in 792 regular games.

Elliotte Friedman, on the 32 Thoughts podcast, suggested that the Bruins were among the teams interested in Lindholm.

Despite their interest, Boston's previous commitment to acquiring players meant they couldn't offer a competitive package similar to Vancouver's. However, it's believed that the Bruins were interested in negotiating an extension with Lindholm, showcasing their desire to secure his services beyond this season.

The Bruins could snag Lindholm, who's about to be a free agent after the current season, to up their game. This center's many skills and long experience could deliver a big lift for Boston. He matches their hunger for triumph on the tough NHL field.

Once we reach the offseason and Lindholm's deal is close to ending, the Boston Bruins might ramp up their chase. Their goal? To make their team stronger, cement their spot as league challengers.

Boston Bruins among top contenders eyeing Ducks' Center Adam Henrique

NHL trade rumors are swirling, with insider David Pagnotta shedding light on the latest buzz. According to Pagnotta, the Boston Bruins are one of five teams expressing keen interest in acquiring Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique.

Henrique has emerged as a hot commodity in the trade market, particularly after notable center acquisitions like Elias Lindholm to the Canucks and Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets.

His hefty five-year, $29,125,000 contract hasn't deterred potential suitors, thanks to the Ducks' willingness to retain a portion of his salary, making it more manageable against the salary cap.

Hitting 15 goals and collecting 33 points in 49 games, Henrique's game on the ice raises his trade appeal, drawing in clubs seeking center position enrichment.

Included in these teams are the Boston Bruins, the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Carolina Hurricanes, all in the hunt to add Henrique's prowess and experience to their rosters.

With the NHL trade deadline nearing, the issue isn't if Henrique secures a new team; it's about where he will land eventually. The Boston Bruins are standing out among the big players, hungry for the prized center.