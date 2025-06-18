NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, NY Islanders eyeing big trade involving Jean-Gabriel Pageau & 7th overall pick

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are talking about a possible trade before the 2025 NHL draft. Insider Stefen Rosner reported that the Bruins asked about Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

He also said Boston’s seventh overall pick could be involved. The pick may be where top prospect James Hagens is selected, depending on how the draft plays out.

"I reported last week that Boston was one of the teams that has inquired about #Isles Jean-Gabriel Pageau. 7th overall (Boston’s pick) is probably as far as James Hagens would go. Good work here," Rosner wrote on X.

Rosner was replying to a report by RG Media, which said the trade talks are bigger than just Pageau, and that a league source told RG that the seventh pick is being discussed.

Hagens is a possible target at No. 7. He plays for Boston College and is ranked third among North American skaters. He’s from Long Island and grew up as an Islanders fan. At the NHL Combine, he met with the Isles and also had dinner with team staff.

The Isles might try to get both Hagens and top defense prospect Matthew Schaefer. It’s not clear how far these talks will go. But the team may use the chance to reset their roster and add young talent.

With the NHL draft starting June 27, both teams have decisions to make soon. This could affect how they build for the future.

James Hagens wants to win the Stanley Cup as an Islander

James Hagens wants to play for the New York Islanders. During a discussion on the NHL Draft Class podcast, Hagens said he hopes to win a Stanley Cup with the Isles. He said that bringing the Cup home would mean a lot to him, his family, and local fans.

"I want to be able to win a Stanley Cup as an Islander," Hagens said. "The last time I think they raised the cup, my dad was a little kid, and it'd mean a lot ... to be able to bring the Stanley Cup home and raise it one day on the island. Being able to do that where you grow up ... It's special."

Hagens started the season as the top prospect but has dropped a few spots in recent rankings. Still, he has met with 16 NHL teams and remains a strong candidate.

