NHL rumors: Canadiens' $34,800,000 forward expected to indulge in contract extension talks after NHL Draft

Patrik Laine will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1st. The forward, currently signed to a $34.8 million four-year contract with an $8.7 million cap hit, had a subpar season this year, which is expected to affect his negotiations.

Patrik Laine joined the Canadiens from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August of last year. In 52 regular season games this season, Laine scored 33 points. Most of his offensive prowess came on the power play, with just 14 points, 5 goals and 9 assists, during five-on-five play. He also didn't add much to the defensive side of things, ending with a -14 plus minus rating.

Laine couldn't impact the game much due to the Canadiens adopting a completely different style to the Finnish forward. Montreal had a young group with a high work ethic and fast-paced puck movement, while Laine is known to be a player who is dependent on his skills for scoring.

However, he could be crucial in lining up beside star rookie Ivan Demidov in his first full season with the club. Still Laine, at 27 years of age and entering unresitrcted free agency next year, is expected to be handed a measured contract.

The Canadiens are focused on the upcoming NHL Draft and will begin contract negotiations with Laine soon, as per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

"The Montreal Canadiens continue to be active. They are looking for roster upgrades, which includes finding a No. 2 centre (like half the league), and GM Kent Hughes is trying to turn over as many stones as he can. Also, the team has not yet spoken with Patrik Laine’s camp about an extension – he’s entering the final year of his contract – but that is expected at some point after the NHL Draft," Pagnotta wrote.

Patrik Laine refuses trade offer to Florida Panthers with hilarious response

As a proud Finn, Patrik Laine was present for Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov lifting the Stanley Cup after winning in six games in the Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. As reported by a fan, while the two compatriots met backstage, someone asked Laine to join his countryman in South Florida.

“I think I’m good in Montreal, we beat you 4 times in the regular season,” he said.

Indeed, the Habs were able to beat the 2x Stanley Cup champions four times by a combined 14-5 scoreline. However, the option of a trade ahead of the deadline next season will be on Laine's mind if there's a deadlock between his camp and the Canadiens'.

