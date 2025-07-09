NHL Rumors: Canadiens not done after Noah Dobson trade with GM Kent Hughes still exploring roster upgrades

The Montreal Canadiens made a major move by trading for defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders on June 27. Dobson then signed an eight-year contract worth $76 million, and is expected to play a key role on Montreal’s blue line.

Ad

In 2023-24, he scored 39 points and averaged over 23 minutes of ice time per game. Dobson's steady two-way play made him one of the Islanders' most trusted defensemen.

Over his career, he has 231 points in 388 games. Dobson's combination of size, vision and puck movement makes him a reliable two-way defender for the Canadiens.

This trade showed that Montreal general manager Kent Hughes wants to improve the team quickly. Just days later, he added forward Zachary Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues. The franchise is also reportedly open to trading defenseman Mike Matheson.

Ad

Trending

The Canadiens are reportedly looking to both upgrade the roster and reduce salary.

"Hughes and the Habs are believed to be monitoring the trade market, at both ends of the spectrum," The Fourth Period reported on Monday. "Montreal is still looking to bolster its roster, while also taking calls on some of their players who could give the team some extra salary cap breathing space."

Ad

Hughes has proven that he's willing to use picks and prospects in trades, as seen in the Dobson deal. Montreal may still make more moves to stay competitive and manage the salary cap.

Noah Dobson is excited to join the Canadiens

Noah Dobson is looking forward to joining the Montreal Canadiens after finishing his previous three-year $12 million contract. He signed with the team in free agency and sees it as a fresh start.

Ad

“I’m familiar with some of the guys,” Dobson said on June 28, via NHL.com. “Nick Suzuki from Hockey Canada stuff, the world juniors and that stuff. I played in the world championships with Mike Matheson just a few months ago with Team Canada.”

Dobson is also happy about the team’s reputation.

“Just from playing against the guys you have that familiarity,” Dobson said. “And nothing but great things have been said about the organization.”

Ad

Dobson will likely play on Montreal's first defense line, paired with Kaiden Guhle. Both players are young, but have already proved that they can handle the blue line responsibility.

"And as a kid in Canada growing up, it’s a dream come true." Dobson said.

Dobson added that it's an honor to play for the Canadiens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama