NHL rumors: Canadiens did not make an offer to Quebec-born RFA center

The Montreal Canadiens reportedly did not make a contract offer to Quebec-born restricted free agent center Joe Veleno, per insider Tony Marinaro. Veleno spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the Red Wings before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

He split the 2025-26 season between Detroit and Chicago. He totaled 17 points in 74 games. Last month, the Kraken acquired Joe Veleno from the Blackhawks, placed him on waivers and bought out his contract. He’s now a restricted free agent.

Rumors suggested the Canadiens were interested in signing Veleno, who was drafted 30th by Detroit in 2018. However, Marinaro reported on Twitter that Montreal decided not to extend a formal offer to the center.

“Contrary to reports, I have been told that the Montreal Canadiens did NOT make a formal contract offer to Joe Veleno,” Marinaro wrote.

“Last week, Joe Veleno's representation, had talks with at least 3 teams: Colorado, Montreal & Nashville. Told the Canadiens staff studied his game, discussed it & have decided to pass.”

Marinaro said he was curious to see if other teams would circle back and offer Veleno a one-way NHL deal given that he is still only 25 years old.

“He’s only 25. Joe Veleno, has talent and he’s a good person,” Marinaro tweeted. “Best wishes go out to him.”

Despite rumors of Montreal's interest, it appears the team ultimately passed on the chance to sign Veleno.

Fans react to Tony Marinaro's claim that Canadiens didn’t offer Joe Veleno a deal

Canadiens fans have been reacting to Tony Marinaro's recent claim that Montreal did not offer Joe Veleno a contract. Many fans seem unsurprised and unconcerned by Marinaro's report. On social media, one fan wrote,

"Unfortunately, the numbers he has put up is not what we lack or what we'll be missing."

Another fan wrote,

"He's not good that's why" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Would’ve been Laval rocket most likely" one fan wrote.

"Don't have to study his game to know I don't want him in MTL Kutnetsov it's an other story" another wrote.

"There is. Reason he is looking for a job" a user commented.

"If they say pass, then pass.. The player has moved around alot and for Seattle to give up on him the way they did, seems like they felt he was not NHL material.." another user wrote.

It remains to be seen where the young center ends up now that Montreal is seemingly out of the running.

