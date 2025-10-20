NHL Rumors: Concerning uncertainty looms over Rasmus Andersson’s Flames future amid expectation of massive discount

Rasmus Andersson’s future with the Calgary Flames is unclear as there has been no progress in contract talks. The defenseman is in final year of his six-year $27.3 million deal, which ends after the 2025-26 season. He will become an unrestricted free agent if no extension is reached.

Ad

Andersson has been one of Calgary’s most important players since being drafted at No. 53 in 2015. He has played six games this season, scoring one goal and averaging over 23 minutes of ice time. Andersson's lone goal came on Wednesdsay against Utah. Despite Calgary’s slow start, he continues to play heavy minutes on the blue line.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said there has been “nothing new” in talks between Andersson and the Flames. He explained that recent contract extensions around the league have only made it harder for both sides to agree.

Ad

Trending

“All it does, marketplace-wise, I believe, is drive the Flames and Andersson further apart,” Seravalli said on Monday, via "The Big Show with Rusic and Rose."

He highlighted that Calgary’s early season struggles have not helped the situation.

“When you stumble out of the gate, I don’t think anyone’s gone, ‘Hey, hurry up, have my agent call Craig Conroy and see if I can stay here longer,’” Seravalli said.

Ad

It suggests that both sides may be waiting to see how the season unfolds before making any decisions. The main challenge seems to be money, and Seravalli mentioned that Andersson would likely have to take a “massive discount” to stay.

“Is there even a scenario where he stays unless he takes a massive discount?" Seravalli said. "I think the answer is no. I don't know that the Flames are really that comfortable going the distance."

Ad

Seravalli added that Calgary might not be comfortable offering a long-term deal at current market prices.

Elliotte Friedman urges patience as Calgary Flames face early struggles

Elliotte Friedman spoke on Monday about the Calgary Flames’ struggles and how the team needs to stay patient.

“This, to me, is a really careful time for Calgary,” Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

Ad

Friedman added that the Flames have to “go against the grain of what they normally like to do” and resist the urge to make short-term changes. He highlighted that the team wants to keep some veterans while preparing young players for the future, especially with a new arena coming soon.

Calgary will be back in action on Tuesday to face Winnipeg at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Flames have a 1-5-0 record, while the Jets are 4-1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama