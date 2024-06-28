NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about Mason Marchment of the Dallas Stars on the "32 Thoughts" podcast. The Stars are potentially initiating talks for a trade involving the forward.

Here's what Friedman had to say about Marchment's trade situation:

"You know, I have to say, I had people saying to me Thursday night that they don't think Vancouver is out of this yet. I really don't know. Here's the thing, though: I think Dallas really wants him badly. I agree."

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks have shown great interest in acquiring the forward.

"I think they're wondering what Toronto and Vancouver could do here. I think they want him really bad. I think it's probably already pushed Dallas a little bit. It might have to push them even farther into a place where they weren't initially comfortable going."

Mason Marchment signed a four-year, $18,000,000 contract with the Dallas Stars on July 13, 2022. His performance in the 2023-24 NHL regular season has been noteworthy, with 22 goals (tied-106th), 31 assists (tied-134th) and 53 points (tied-120th). Additionally, his plus-minus rating of +22 placed him tied for 30th.

The Stars' apparent eagerness to retain Marchment shows his surge in value. However, the involvement of other teams, such as Vancouver and Toronto, makes it more complicated. Vancouver, in particular, seems to be a big player. This multi-team interest could push Dallas into making more aggressive moves than initially anticipated.

Ryan Suter's contract was bought out by the Dallas Stars

Ryan Suter had the final season of his contract bought out by the Dallas Stars, making the 39-year-old defenseman an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Suter, who signed a three-year, $14.6 million contract with the Stars in July 2021, had previously been bought out by the Minnesota Wild.

This season, he recorded 17 points in 82 games, his lowest since his rookie year, and averaged 18:56 of ice time. In the playoffs, he added four points in 19 games, helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Final. Selected seventh overall by Nashville in the 2003 NHL Draft, Suter has 681 points in 1,444 regular-season games with the Stars, Wild and Predators, and 44 points in 133 playoff games.

He holds the record for the most regular-season games played by an active player who has not won the Stanley Cup.