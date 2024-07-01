NHL Rumors: David Pagnotta names $30,000,000 top-six forward as key target for New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils reportedly want to add a top-six forward to their lineup this offseason. The team struggled last season, posting just 81 points and finishing next to last in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. They will need to make some additions to avoid such a fate in 2024-2025, and that seemingly begins with Jonathan Marchessault.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Devils are going to add a top-six forward. One name to look out for: Jonathan Marchessault. Lots of noise there."

Marchessault finished the final year of a six-year, $30 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. He is an unrestricted free agent, and he won't likely return to the Golden Knights. His $5 million AAV from his former contract (and $30 million total) might go up, but it's still one of the best options going forward on the market.

Marchessault did not land an extension with the Golden Knights despite winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2023. The Devils are expected to be active in pursuit after trading prospect Alexander Holtz to the Golden Knights. Moreover, Dawson Mercer and Ondřej Palát also didn't impress last season, which could pivot them towards Marchessault.

New Jersey Devils' spending spree not over yet

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly expected to sign free-agent defenseman Brett Pesce to a five-year deal worth over $30 million. The Devils may have addressed their defense with this move, but they'd still like to address their offense.

The Devils are expected to sign Brett Pesce (IMAGN)

Despite already spending $30 million in free agency, they are strongly linked to Jonathan Marchessault. The forward isn't going to be cheap since he's one of the top goal-scoring players on the open market now. Nevertheless, the Devils seem intent on adding talent to prevent a poor season like the one they had last year.

The deal is far from done, and Marchessault will likely have a lot of suitors, but it's clear that the New Jersey Devils want to spend some money this offseason.

